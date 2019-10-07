Revolution Lighting Technologies (NASDAQ:RVLT) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.29

Shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and traded as high as $0.26. Revolution Lighting Technologies shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 5,600 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28.

About Revolution Lighting Technologies (NASDAQ:RVLT)

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells light-emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems.

