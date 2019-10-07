Revlon (NYSE:REV) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Revlon (NYSE:REV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of NYSE REV traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.44. The company had a trading volume of 91,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,640. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.32. Revlon has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $29.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.37.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.54) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Revlon will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Revlon by 428.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revlon in the second quarter valued at $86,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Revlon by 49.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Revlon by 7.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Revlon by 120.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

