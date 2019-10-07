Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Nanometrics (NANO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nanometrics (NASDAQ: NANO) in the last few weeks:

10/5/2019 – Nanometrics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/4/2019 – Nanometrics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/2/2019 – Nanometrics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nanometrics is a leading provider of advanced, high-performance process control metrology and inspection systems used primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, such as data storage components and discrete including high-brightness LEDs and power management components. It’s automated and integrated metrology systems measure critical dimensions, device structures, overlay registration, topography and various thin film properties, including film thickness as well as optical, electrical and material properties. The company’s process control solutions are deployed throughout the fabrication process, from front-end-of-line substrate manufacturing, to high-volume production of semiconductors and other devices, to advanced wafer-scale packaging applications. Nanometrics’ systems enable advanced process control for device manufacturers, providing improved device yield at reduced manufacturing cycle time, supporting the accelerated product life cycles in the semiconductor market. “

9/26/2019 – Nanometrics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/20/2019 – Nanometrics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

9/12/2019 – Nanometrics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/12/2019 – Nanometrics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/12/2019 – Nanometrics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/6/2019 – Nanometrics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

8/30/2019 – Nanometrics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/24/2019 – Nanometrics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

8/16/2019 – Nanometrics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/10/2019 – Nanometrics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/8/2019 – Nanometrics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NANO stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,790. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Nanometrics Incorporated has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $826.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.64.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Nanometrics had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $67.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Nanometrics’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nanometrics Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NANO. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nanometrics in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nanometrics in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nanometrics in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Nanometrics by 453.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

