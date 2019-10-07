Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ: MDRX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/30/2019 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/26/2019 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2019 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/20/2019 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

9/11/2019 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/23/2019 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2019 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

8/12/2019 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions was given a new $13.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2019 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $11.50 price target on the stock.

8/9/2019 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

MDRX stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 18,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,419. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,072,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 170,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 9,543 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 363,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 158,722 shares during the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

