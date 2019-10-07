Request (REQ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $629,362.00

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, KuCoin, Bancor Network and GOPAX. Request has a total market cap of $8.56 million and $629,362.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Request has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00038614 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.81 or 0.05428226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000437 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00001084 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,983,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,892,220 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . The official website for Request is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, COSS, Mercatox, Koinex, WazirX, Coineal, Bancor Network, Binance, GOPAX, Bitbns, Huobi Global, CoinExchange, Gate.io, DDEX, CoinPlace, IDEX, Ethfinex, Radar Relay and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.