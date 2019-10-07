Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $405.77

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $405.77 and traded as high as $461.70. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $461.70, with a volume of 2,314,614 shares changing hands.

RTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a “sector performer” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 470 ($6.14) in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rentokil Initial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 432 ($5.64).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 451.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 405.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a GBX 1.51 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.94%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile (LON:RTO)

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

