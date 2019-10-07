RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Hits New 1-Year High at $195.18

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $195.18 and last traded at $192.67, with a volume of 62854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.18.

RNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $164.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $154.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.40.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.09 and its 200 day moving average is $173.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $1.20. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.23 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.83%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Odonnell sold 28,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $5,165,668.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.91, for a total transaction of $171,220.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,545.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.8% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.9% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Further Reading: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.