Regis (NYSE:RGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Regis (NYSE:RGS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 31st.

RGS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.46. The company had a trading volume of 200,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $731.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.13. Regis has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $20.99.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $248.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.30 million. Regis had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regis will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Regis news, CFO Andrew H. Lacko bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $104,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regis during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Regis by 590.1% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Regis by 213.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regis during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Regis during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

