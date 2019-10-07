Reckon (ASX:RKN) Shares Down 1.4%

Reckon Limited (ASX:RKN)’s stock price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.69 ($0.49) and last traded at A$0.69 ($0.49), 3,619 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 77,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.70 ($0.50).

The firm has a market capitalization of $78.17 million and a P/E ratio of 10.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$0.70 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.66.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Reckon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Reckon Limited provides software solutions for small and medium businesses, larger businesses, accountants, bookkeepers, and lawyers in Australia, the United States, and others. It operates through Business Group, Legal Practice Management Group, and Accountant Practice Management Group segments. The Business Group segment engages in the development, distribution, and support of business accounting and personal wealth management software products, which include Reckon One and Reckon Accounts Hosted cloud software products, Reckon Accounts Business, and Reckon Accounts Personal.

