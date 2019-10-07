Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/1/2019 – Lexington Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. "

9/26/2019 – Lexington Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/25/2019 – Lexington Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2019 – Lexington Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/19/2019 – Lexington Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2019 – Lexington Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/12/2019 – Lexington Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2019 – Lexington Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/4/2019 – Lexington Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

8/29/2019 – Lexington Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

8/28/2019 – Lexington Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/26/2019 – Lexington Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $10.50 price target on the stock.

LXP stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.32. 28,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,152. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 84.56% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $80.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.71%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

