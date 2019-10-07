Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
10/1/2019 – Lexington Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.
9/26/2019 – Lexington Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
9/25/2019 – Lexington Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
9/20/2019 – Lexington Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
9/19/2019 – Lexington Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
9/13/2019 – Lexington Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
9/12/2019 – Lexington Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.
9/5/2019 – Lexington Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
9/4/2019 – Lexington Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
8/29/2019 – Lexington Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. "
8/28/2019 – Lexington Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 8/26/2019 – Lexington Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $10.50 price target on the stock.
LXP stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.32. 28,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,152. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 0.85.
Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 84.56% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $80.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.
Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.
