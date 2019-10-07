Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS):

10/4/2019 – Virtus Investment Partners was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/3/2019 – Virtus Investment Partners was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/27/2019 – Virtus Investment Partners was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/25/2019 – Virtus Investment Partners was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/12/2019 – Virtus Investment Partners was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/10/2019 – Virtus Investment Partners was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/21/2019 – Virtus Investment Partners was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/8/2019 – Virtus Investment Partners was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

VRTS stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.35. 48,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,584. The company has a quick ratio of 27.91, a current ratio of 27.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $126.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.22. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $140.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is presently 17.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 327.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,619 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

