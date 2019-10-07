Raymond James Reiterates $40.00 Price Target for Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.11.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of BEP stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.59. 215,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,895. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.48. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 9.16%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,584.62%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 106.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 56.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 55.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.