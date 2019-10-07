Raymond James Begins Coverage on Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Investment analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.68.
TSCO traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.05. 1,735,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.58. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $78.67 and a one year high of $114.25.
In other news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 17,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,964,984.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,680.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 46.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 255.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 32.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
