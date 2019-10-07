Raymond James Begins Coverage on Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Investment analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.68.

TSCO traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.05. 1,735,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.58. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $78.67 and a one year high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 17,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,964,984.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,680.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 46.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 255.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 32.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

