Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

Shares of RAVN traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $32.48. 34,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,214. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.22. Raven Industries has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $46.87.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.10). Raven Industries had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $98.06 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Raven Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAVN. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Raven Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raven Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 178.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Raven Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raven Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.