Randall B. Brenner Sells 7,674 Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) insider Randall B. Brenner sold 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $30,542.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,338 shares in the company, valued at $363,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,070. The company has a quick ratio of 11.83, a current ratio of 12.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $127.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.76.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 597.22% and a negative return on equity of 459.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

PRTK has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright set a $27.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 470,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 503.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 17,256 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

