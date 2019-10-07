RAIZ Invest (ASX:RZI) Trading Up 2.2%

RAIZ Invest Limited (ASX:RZI)’s stock price was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.95 ($0.67) and last traded at A$0.95 ($0.67), approximately 13,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.93 ($0.66).

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.59 million and a P/E ratio of -8.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

About RAIZ Invest (ASX:RZI)

Raiz Invest Limited provides financial services and products through its mobile micro-investing platform. The company's platform offers customers a way to invest small or large amounts of money using the Raiz mobile application or through the Raiz Website. It also offers other financial services.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for RAIZ Invest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAIZ Invest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.