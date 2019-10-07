Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets products that manage and direct Internet traffic among network resources to enable continuous access to Web sites and other services, applications and content based on Internet protocol. Radware offers a broad range of Internet traffic management solutions to service providers, e-commerce businesses and corporate enterprises that require uninterrupted availability and optimal performance of IP-based applications that are critical to their business. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Radware from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radware presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Radware stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.65. The company had a trading volume of 92,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,253. Radware has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average is $25.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Radware had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Radware will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Radware by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Radware by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,333,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $107,159,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Radware by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 365,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,029,000 after buying an additional 90,624 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

