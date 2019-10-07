Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of RDUS stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.75. 409,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.38. Radius Health has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $29.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.09. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 127.22% and a negative return on equity of 368.58%. The business had revenue of $41.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Radius Health by 3,130.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the first quarter worth about $157,000.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

