Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $155.80 Million

Analysts predict that Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) will announce $155.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quintana Energy Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160.80 million and the lowest is $150.80 million. Quintana Energy Services posted sales of $150.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quintana Energy Services will report full-year sales of $603.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $583.60 million to $623.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $658.35 million, with estimates ranging from $654.40 million to $662.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quintana Energy Services.

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.20). Quintana Energy Services had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $125.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.30 million.

QES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $2.00 price objective on Quintana Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quintana Energy Services from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $3.00 price objective on Quintana Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America cut Quintana Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Quintana Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Quintana Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.05.

Shares of NYSE QES traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 12,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,961. Quintana Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72. The company has a market cap of $61.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.94.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 22,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $756,063.28. Also, major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. bought 16,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $27,097.74. Insiders have purchased a total of 49,790 shares of company stock valued at $86,241 over the last three months. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QES. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quintana Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Quintana Energy Services by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Quintana Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Quintana Energy Services by 231.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Quintana Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 16.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quintana Energy Services Company Profile

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Directional Drilling, Pressure Pumping, Pressure Control, and Wireline.

