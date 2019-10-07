Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $31.38

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.38 and traded as low as $30.57. Quebecor shares last traded at $30.79, with a volume of 101,363 shares changing hands.

QBR.B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$36.50 to C$37.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 776.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.38.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

