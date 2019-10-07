Quant Hits Market Cap of $78.29 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Quant has a market capitalization of $78.29 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quant has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Quant token can currently be bought for about $6.48 or 0.00078531 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00397425 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012205 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008786 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001338 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.