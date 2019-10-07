QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $54.00 target price on QTS Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $51.62. 260,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.52. QTS Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $34.27 and a 1-year high of $51.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $119.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.53 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director Wayne M. Rehberger acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,593. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,102,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,161,000 after acquiring an additional 263,072 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 12.6% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,856,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,909,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 946,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,576,000 after acquiring an additional 81,820 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 884,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,855,000 after acquiring an additional 84,905 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 833,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,477,000 after acquiring an additional 28,529 shares during the period.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

