Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Releases Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $389.248-389.248 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $387.06 million.

QGEN traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $32.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,514,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,957. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average is $37.74.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.37 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Qiagen from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Qiagen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Qiagen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.20.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

