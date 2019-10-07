QASH (QASH) Price Down 0% This Week

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. QASH has a total market cap of $23.90 million and $262,253.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH token can now be purchased for about $0.0683 or 0.00000831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, EXX and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, QASH has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00193052 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.39 or 0.01027516 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00030008 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00091060 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About QASH

QASH’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official website for QASH is liquid.plus . The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, LATOKEN, Huobi, Gate.io, Ethfinex, EXX, IDEX, GOPAX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

