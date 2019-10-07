Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pzena Investment Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

PZN stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.83. 23,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,841. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Pzena Investment Management has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.66. The firm has a market cap of $629.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $37.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.13 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 8,082.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the second quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

