PWR Coin Market Capitalization Tops $262,711.00 (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 65.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded 67.3% lower against the US dollar. PWR Coin has a market cap of $262,711.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PWR Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.50 or 0.00866601 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00036409 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00209993 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005971 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00072412 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004314 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR Coin (PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

PWR Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

