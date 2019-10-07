Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PFPT. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proofpoint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Proofpoint from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Proofpoint from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Proofpoint from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.08.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Shares of PFPT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.79. 737,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,863. Proofpoint has a 12-month low of $75.92 and a 12-month high of $133.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.99 and a beta of 1.66.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $214.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Proofpoint news, Director Michael M. Johnson sold 843 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $103,840.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total value of $2,334,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,148 shares in the company, valued at $11,107,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,387 shares of company stock worth $10,173,118. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,051,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,991,000 after purchasing an additional 240,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,267,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.