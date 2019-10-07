Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BTIG Research set a $14.00 price target on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

NASDAQ PGNX traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $5.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,024,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 million. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.17% and a negative net margin of 339.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Progenics Pharmaceuticals will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progenics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lte Partners, Llc purchased 43,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $201,062.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Velan Capital, L.P. purchased 130,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $563,860.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 677,306 shares of company stock worth $2,968,406 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 1,825.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

