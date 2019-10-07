Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.47

Professional Diversity Network Inc (NASDAQ:IPDN) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and traded as high as $1.29. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 246 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Professional Diversity Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 193.64% and a negative return on equity of 425.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter.

About Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network, National Association of Professional Women, and Noble Voice Operations. It serves various cultural groups, such as women; Hispanic-Americans; African-Americans; Asian-Americans; disabled; military professionals; lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgenders; and students and graduates.

