Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.47

Professional Diversity Network Inc (NASDAQ:IPDN) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and traded as high as $1.29. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 246 shares.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Professional Diversity Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36.
About Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network, National Association of Professional Women, and Noble Voice Operations. It serves various cultural groups, such as women; Hispanic-Americans; African-Americans; Asian-Americans; disabled; military professionals; lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgenders; and students and graduates.
