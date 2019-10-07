Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.26 and last traded at $20.31, approximately 22,866 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 22,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average of $19.19.

Get Principal Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 104,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 38.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 28,835 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 8.0% during the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 16.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the period.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.