Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.
PRIM traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $19.77. The company had a trading volume of 64,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,140. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.27. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.43.
In other news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 2,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $49,141.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $296,478.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Pratt sold 19,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $393,756.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,114,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,315,567.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,787 shares of company stock worth $10,065,268 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 3.9% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.
Primoris Services Company Profile
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.
