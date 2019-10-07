Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

PRIM traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $19.77. The company had a trading volume of 64,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,140. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.27. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $789.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 2,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $49,141.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $296,478.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Pratt sold 19,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $393,756.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,114,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,315,567.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,787 shares of company stock worth $10,065,268 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 3.9% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

