PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRGX Global from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PRGX Global has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ PRGX traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 14,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,467. The company has a market capitalization of $118.04 million, a PE ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. PRGX Global has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $9.68.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13). PRGX Global had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $41.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PRGX Global will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other PRGX Global news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald E. Stewart bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PRGX Global by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 164,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of PRGX Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PRGX Global by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 823,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 22,375 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of PRGX Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PRGX Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

