Power Ledger Price Tops $0.0481 on Exchanges (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last week, Power Ledger has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $20.09 million and approximately $10.82 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Ledger token can now be bought for about $0.0481 or 0.00000585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bithumb, IDEX and DigiFinex.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012198 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00192761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.80 or 0.01028203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00030133 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00091178 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Power Ledger launched on July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 417,700,975 tokens. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger

Power Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Gate.io, Bitbns, LATOKEN, Kyber Network, Cryptopia, DigiFinex, Huobi, Radar Relay, Bithumb, IDEX, Kucoin, ABCC, TDAX, Binance, Bancor Network, Bittrex and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

