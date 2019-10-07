Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reiterated an underperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $97.00 price objective on Power Integrations and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 price objective on Power Integrations and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.60.

Shares of POWI traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,416. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $102.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.42.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $102.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Ben Sutherland sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $30,492.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,648.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $186,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,537,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,970 shares of company stock worth $8,269,599. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,956 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,640,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

