PotCoin Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange, Poloniex and Bleutrade. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $5,103.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,250.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.51 or 0.02200051 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.56 or 0.02843101 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.87 or 0.00701446 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00684750 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00011543 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00056917 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00456314 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012170 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 222,788,725 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Poloniex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

