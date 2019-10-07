Populous (PPT) Trading Up 31.9% This Week

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Populous token can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00005665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Livecoin, Kucoin and HitBTC. Over the last week, Populous has traded up 31.9% against the US dollar. Populous has a market capitalization of $24.75 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00194248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.01026201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00028939 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00091302 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous launched on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, LATOKEN, Livecoin, Bithumb, Binance, Kucoin, HitBTC, DragonEX, CoinExchange and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

