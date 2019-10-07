Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $68.71

Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.71 and traded as low as $71.21. Pope Resources shares last traded at $71.50, with a volume of 140 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on POPE. BidaskClub raised Pope Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. TheStreet raised Pope Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $322.28 million, a PE ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Pope Resources had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pope Resources stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned 0.53% of Pope Resources worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership manages timber resources in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Partnership Timber, Funds Timber, Timberland Investment Management, and Real Estate. It is involved in growing, managing, harvesting, and marketing timber from the Partnership's 120,000 acres of direct timberland ownership in Washington; and private equity timber funds' 134,000 acres of timberland in Washington, Oregon, and California that co-owned with third-party investors.

