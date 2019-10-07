Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Pool from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $192.00 price target on shares of Pool and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Sidoti lowered shares of Pool from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pool from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $191.40.

Pool stock traded up $4.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.66. The company had a trading volume of 113,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,863. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. Pool has a 1 year low of $136.83 and a 1 year high of $204.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.10 and a 200 day moving average of $185.32.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 82.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 8,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total transaction of $1,731,286.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,837 shares in the company, valued at $5,342,978.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $187.20 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,817.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,965 shares of company stock worth $9,560,885. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

