Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Cowen set a $3.00 target price on shares of Plug Power and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of Plug Power and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley set a $3.50 target price on shares of Plug Power and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.96.

PLUG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.45. 1,914,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,986,870. The company has a market capitalization of $599.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.45. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.47 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 44.51% and a negative return on equity of 6,435.09%. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $10,731,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $2,800,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,247,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,557,000 after purchasing an additional 922,937 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Plug Power by 56.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,316,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 836,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

