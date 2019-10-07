Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) Receives $11.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

PLYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $11.00 price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

PLYA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $9.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.62 million, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.31.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $164.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 538.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 353.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

