PIVX (PIVX) Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $13.57 million and approximately $312,231.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00002899 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Livecoin. In the last week, PIVX has traded 27.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012956 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005293 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Bisq, Graviex, Cryptopia, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, Livecoin, Crex24, Upbit, Trade By Trade, BiteBTC, Binance, YoBit, CoinExchange and Coinroom. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

