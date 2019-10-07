Pirate Chain Trading Up 11.4% Over Last Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000354 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $1,496.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012174 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00194188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.13 or 0.01028574 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00028926 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00091301 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain launched on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain's total supply is 123,063,511 coins. Pirate Chain's official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

