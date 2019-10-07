PIBBLE (PIB) 24-Hour Volume Hits $710.00

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. PIBBLE has a market cap of $1.56 million and $710.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PIBBLE has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. One PIBBLE token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00196156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.27 or 0.01026676 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00028248 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00091547 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,442,361,420 tokens. The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io

PIBBLE Token Trading

PIBBLE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

