Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

FENG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Phoenix New Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phoenix New Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of Phoenix New Media stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.50. 114,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Phoenix New Media has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.53 million, a PE ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 2.06.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $1.06. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 17.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $57.55 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Phoenix New Media will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phoenix New Media stock. International Value Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE:FENG) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,447,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,009 shares during the period. Phoenix New Media accounts for about 0.6% of International Value Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. International Value Advisers LLC owned approximately 6.15% of Phoenix New Media worth $14,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 15.22% of the company’s stock.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

