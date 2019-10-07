PhiloSmith Capital Corp Has $8.38 Million Position in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

PhiloSmith Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. RLI makes up about 4.5% of PhiloSmith Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. PhiloSmith Capital Corp owned about 0.20% of RLI worth $8,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of RLI by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in RLI by 1.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RLI by 36.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,632,000 after purchasing an additional 80,514 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in RLI by 492.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 58,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 48,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RLI by 13.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on RLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of RLI from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 target price on shares of RLI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

RLI stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.71. The stock had a trading volume of 168,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.32. RLI Corp has a fifty-two week low of $64.48 and a fifty-two week high of $94.65.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $224.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.16 million. RLI had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RLI Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

In other news, Director Michael E. Angelina purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.79 per share, for a total transaction of $90,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $132,796.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

