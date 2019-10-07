Pets at Home Group PLC (LON:PETS) Receives GBX 186.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pets at Home Group PLC (LON:PETS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 186.25 ($2.43).

A number of research firms have weighed in on PETS. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on Pets at Home Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

LON PETS traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 214.40 ($2.80). 1,410,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 224.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 187.15. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73. Pets at Home Group has a 1-year low of GBX 102.20 ($1.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 242.40 ($3.17).

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

