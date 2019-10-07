Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price objective on Penn National Gaming and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “positive” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.02.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 669,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $32.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.68.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $51,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Handler purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $530,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,301.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 99.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.