Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.55. The stock had a trading volume of 43,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,836. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $530.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.92 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John P. Babcock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,046. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric H. Waser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $44,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,556.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $460,715 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 768,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,606,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 142,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Blockchain

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.