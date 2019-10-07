PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Major Shareholder Daniel Spence Sells 96,219 Shares

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) major shareholder Daniel Spence sold 96,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $1,077,652.80. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Daniel Spence also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 24th, Daniel Spence sold 23,781 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $261,828.81.

Shares of PAYS stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.36. 1,502,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,224. PaySign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $549.43 million, a P/E ratio of 115.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. PaySign had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The business had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of PaySign from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PaySign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

