Paymon Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37.00 (PMNT)

Paymon (CURRENCY:PMNT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 6th. Paymon has a market cap of $22,821.00 and approximately $37.00 worth of Paymon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paymon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. Over the last week, Paymon has traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00038188 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $432.01 or 0.05439332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000436 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00001093 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Paymon

Paymon (CRYPTO:PMNT) is a token. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2018. Paymon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 611,226,584 tokens. The Reddit community for Paymon is /r/paymonplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Paymon’s official website is paymon.org . Paymon’s official Twitter account is @Paymon_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paymon is medium.com/@Paymon_official

Paymon Token Trading

Paymon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paymon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paymon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paymon using one of the exchanges listed above.

